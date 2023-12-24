Arsenal go toe to toe with Liverpool and top Christmas table

Arsenal laid down their title credentials with an impressive performance in an intense 1-1 draw at Liverpool on Saturday and will top the Premier League table at Christmas.

Mikel Arteta's team, last season's runners-up who have won five of their last seven matches but not tasted victory in a league game at Anfield since 2012, have 40 points from 18 games. Liverpool are second on 39 points, ahead of Aston Villa on goal difference.

"An unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense I've witnessed in 20 years in this league," Arteta told the BBC. "For many moments we were on top, in the last 20 minutes we wanted it more, but a draw is a fair result."

In 10 of the last 14 seasons, the leaders on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title. Champions Manchester City are fifth, but have played one fewer game.