Marathon world record holder Kiptum dies in road accident

EXPLOSIVE ENTRY

Kiptum, a product of the high altitude region of Kenya which has produced most of the country's world renowned distance runners, started his international career on the half-marathon circuit in 2019.

He made an explosive entry into the full 42.195km distance by running the then fourth fastest time on record (2.01.53) to win the 2022 Valencia Marathon on debut.

That race revealed his trademark approach to marathons, running with the pack for the first 30kms and then upping the pace and racing off alone for the remainder of the race.

He used the same tactics to win last April's London Marathon in a course record of 2:01:25 and again in Chicago in October to take 34 seconds off Kipchoge's world mark.

That was to be his final race before his untimely death, which came only a week after World Athletics had ratified his world record.

Hakizimana, 36, was a former distance runner who still holds Rwanda's record for the 3,000 metres steeplechase. He first met Kiptum when he was training in the Rift Valley and worked with him intensively before last year's London marathon.

"I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn the passing of Kelvin Kiptum and his coach Gervais Hakizimana," Kenya's twice Olympic champion and 800m world record holder David Rudisha said on X.

"This is a huge loss."