    Barcelona to begin LaLiga title defence at Getafe

    The Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on Oct 29 at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium

    Reuters
    Published : 22 June 2023, 04:50 PM
    Updated : 22 June 2023, 04:50 PM

    Barcelona will begin their Spanish league title defence away to Getafe on Aug 13 while Real Madrid visit Athletic Bilbao the same weekend, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.

    With the renovation of Barcelona's Camp Nou already under way, the Catalan giants will host the first Clasico of the season against bitter rivals Real Madrid on matchday 11 (Oct 29) at the Montjuic Olympic Stadium. Both teams will meet again at Santiago Bernabeu on matchday 32, on the weekend of Apr 21, 2024.

    LaLiga's final weekend could be a high-tension climax to the season, with Barcelona visiting Europa League champions Sevilla, Real Madrid hosting Real Betis and Champions League side Real Sociedad hosting Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid.

    There will be no football on New Year's Eve as the Christmas break will run from Dec 20 until Jan 2.

    The Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia will take place between Jan 10-14 with Barcelona, Real Madrid, Osasuna and Atletico the four participants. The Copa del Rey will start on Nov 1 and the final will be on Apr 6 at La Cartuja stadium in Seville.

