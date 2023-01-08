Zinedine Zidane rebuffs USMNT approach: report

French football legend Zinedine Zidane rebuffed an approach to take over as head coach of the US men's national team, ESPN reported.

The US football Federation reached out to Zidane, 50, to gauge his interest in succeeding Gregg Berhalter but he "politely declined" through his agent, Alain Migliaccio, according to Saturday's report.

Berhalter's contract expired on Dec. 31 and US football announced this week that assistant coach Anthony Hudson will take over for friendlies in California later this month against Serbia and Colombia.