Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

Napoli's 23-year-old Nigerian international made amends four minutes later when he headed the ball into the net off a cross from Piotr Zielinski.

In the 35th minute Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta's Hans Hateboers.

Napoli have 35 points after 13 games ahead of Atalanta on 27 and AC Milan with 26 before they host Spezia later on Saturday.