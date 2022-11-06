    বাংলা

    Napoli fight back to earn 2-1 win at Atalanta in top-of-the-table clash

    The ninth straight Serie A win sees Napoli stretch their lead at the top to eight points

    Reuters
    Published : 5 Nov 2022, 07:21 PM
    Updated : 5 Nov 2022, 07:21 PM

    Napoli extended their Serie A winning streak to nine games as first-half goals from Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas secured a 2-1 comeback victory at second-placed Atalanta on Saturday that saw them stretch their lead at the top to eight points.

    Atalanta's Ademola Lookman opened the scoring after 19 minutes when he converted a penalty after a handball by Osimhen.

    Napoli's 23-year-old Nigerian international made amends four minutes later when he headed the ball into the net off a cross from Piotr Zielinski.

    In the 35th minute Elmas put the visitors in front after taking a pass from Osimhen inside the box, with his effort flying into the net via a slight deflection off Atalanta's Hans Hateboers. 

    Napoli have 35 points after 13 games ahead of Atalanta on 27 and AC Milan with 26 before they host Spezia later on Saturday.

    Serie A
