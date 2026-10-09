City boss Maresca stands by club, says titles not tainted

Enzo Maresca mounted an emphatic defence of Manchester City's achievements on Friday, rejecting any suggestion their titles were tainted and insisting the threat of sanctions over financial-rule breaches would not have deterred him from taking the job.

Maresca, who was part of Pep Guardiola's coaching staff when City won the treble in 2022-23, was peppered with questions about the case for almost the entirety of his press conference ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

It is the league leaders' first game since being found guilty of more than 100 serious breaches of the Premier League's financial rules. City have denied all wrongdoing and are appealing.

"The last time I was here was the treble season (2022-23)," he added. "I know the effort from the players, from the club, from the manager in that time, that was Pep. So I know exactly the effort that the club put to achieve that kind of target. So I don't have any doubt about that."

Asked directly whether those achievements felt tainted, the Italian replied: "Absolutely not."

The Italian, who was hired to replace Guardiola in June, also repeatedly stressed his faith in City's ownership, and said the topic of the club's charges was never raised during his managerial contract negotiations.

"I trust the club because I trust the people. So that is why I joined the club," Maresca said. "And then there is not another club where I would like to be. So I'm very happy to be here, I'm very proud since day one."

Maresca Backs City

Maresca said he would "absolutely" still have taken the job had he known exactly what lay ahead, and turned the tables several times when the prospect of City losing their appeal was raised.

"But what will we do if Manchester City win?" he said.

Guardiola famously commented in May 2022 that he would walk away from the club if he discovered they had lied to him.

Maresca was asked if he felt the same.

"I would like to speak about this situation when we win the appeal," he said. "Now is no sense to speak about anything because I don't have many information, but I understand the reason why most of you are here, because most of you want to hear something. But no."

Guardiola had also joked about coaching City in League One after the Premier League's 115 financial allegations were levelled against the club in 2023.

Asked if he would remain City's manager regardless of any potential sanctions, Maresca lightened the mood by pointing to his record at Leicester City.

"I won the Championship with Leicester, so if we go down to League One, we will see," he said.

After nearly 15 minutes dominated by the case, Maresca greeted the first question about football, concerning Erling Haaland's fitness following the international break, with a smile: "Finally."

Anfield Security Concerns

City now turn their attention to Liverpool and a trip to Anfield.

Merseyside police have said an appropriate policing operation will be in place with security under scrutiny amid concerns City's team bus could be targeted.

A social media post promoting a "Bus greeting" has urged Liverpool supporters to gather near the stadium several hours before kickoff with flags, banners, pyrotechnics and flares.

"I'm always concerned (ahead of games), not just Liverpool, I will also be concerned about Ipswich," Maresca said. "I know that Anfield is a nice pitch, probably will be even more warm in terms of environment, but the reason I decide to become manager is for this kind of game."

City's team bus was struck by bottles, cans and flares before a Champions League match at Anfield in 2018 and was damaged badly enough that a replacement was required for the journey back to Manchester.