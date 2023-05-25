Day of reckoning looms in Premier League survival race

Fingernails will be bitten to the quick on Sunday as Everton, Leicester City and Leeds United make a dash for the last remaining seat on the Premier League lifeboat.

While the title and most of the other issues have been resolved ahead of final day, the relegation survival battle will provide the most absorbing viewing -- for neutrals at least.

For the clubs, and fans, involved the 90 minutes on Sunday may feel like an eternity.

Southampton were long ago cast adrift and will already be planning for life in the second-tier Championship, but the other two relegation places are still to be decided.

Everton at least have their destiny in their hands as they seek to extend their unbroken 69-year stay in the top flight.

Victory at home to Bournemouth on Sunday will render anything Leicester and Leeds manage at home to West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur redundant and ensure the Toffees another great escape to rival the two they pulled off in the 1990s.