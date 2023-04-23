Lukaku's ban overturned in statement against racism

Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku will play in the Coppa Italia semi-final second leg against Juventus on Wednesday after his one-match ban was overturned on Saturday by the president of the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) as a measure to fight racism.

Inter expressed their disappointment on Friday when Italy's Sports Court of Appeal upheld the ban for Lukaku, imposed after his expulsion for a second yellow card, saying the Belgian player had been punished despite being racially abused in the semi-final's first leg.

However, FIGC President Gabriele Gravina overturned the suspension after evaluating the report of the Federal Prosecutor's Office, the federation said.