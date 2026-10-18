October 18, 2026

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Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna, Roma beat Genoa 2-0

Goals from Marcus Thuram, Carlos Augusto and Ange-Yoan Bonny helped secure the win after shock home loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League

Inter earn 3-1 comeback win at Bologna, Roma beat Genoa 2-0
Serie A - Bologna v Inter Milan - Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, Bologna, Italy - Oct 17, 2026 Inter Milan's Ange-Yoan Bonny celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Reuters

Published : 18 Oct 2026, 10:52 AM

Updated : 18 Oct 2026, 10:52 AM

Inter Milan came from a goal down to beat Bologna 3-1 in Serie A on Saturday, maintaining their unbeaten start and going two points clear at the top.

Inter, who suffered a shock home loss to Club Brugge in the Champions League on Tuesday, went behind in the 10th minute to a goal from Tommaso Pobega but equalised through Marcus Thuram against the run of play just before halftime.

Second-half goals from Carlos Augusto and Ange-Yoan Bonny helped secure the win that lifted them to 19 points with their sixth victory in seven league matches.

Cristian Chivu's side are two points ahead of AS Roma, 2-0 winners over visitors Genoa thanks to second-half goals from Santiago Castro and Emanuele Lulli.

Third-placed Lazio, who have 16 points, visit Juventus on Sunday after AC Milan in sixth spot with 12 host Atalanta.

Juve are seventh with 11 points.

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