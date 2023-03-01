    বাংলা

    Tributes flow as former France great Fontaine dies

    Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2023, 01:39 PM
    Updated : 1 March 2023, 01:39 PM

    Former France football great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, triggering an outpouring of tributes on Wednesday.

    Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

    In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.

    A prolific striker with 259 goals from 283 matches in his club career, Fontaine was one of the key players of the great Stade de Reims team who reached the European Cup final in 1959.

    Reims, who won three French top flight titles with Fontaine, lost 2-0 to Real Madrid but 'Justo' ended up as the competition's top scorer with 10 goals.

    "A star of French football, an outstanding striker, a legendary Reims player... To his family... Stade de Reims send their most sincere condolences," Reims wrote on Twitter.

    "A thought for Just Fontaine," French champions Paris St Germain wrote on Twitter.

    As a coach, Fontaine helped PSG gain promotion to the first division in 1974.

    France head coach Didier Deschamps said: "I am saddened by the death of Just Fontaine, as I am sure all those who love football and our national team will be.

    "As a player and then as a coach, I was lucky enough to meet him on several occasions. I was lucky enough to meet him on several occasions, notably at his home in Toulouse in September 2017. Justo was a very kind man, very respectful of the generations that succeeded him at Les Bleus.

    "His attachment to the French team was strong and sincere. I send a friendly and moving thought to his family, his relatives and all our great elders today in sorrow."

    RELATED STORIES
    FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - February 19, 2023 India's Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith.
    Indore pitch draws criticism after spin 'mayhem'
    'You're allowed to have a four or five day Test match! Otherwise just call it as it is, we'll just play three-dayers', former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden said about the spin-friendly pitch
    Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation after quitting Europe
    Russian chess players to compete in Asian federation after quitting Europe
    Russian athletes have been banned from many sports and largely cannot compete in Europe due to the sanctions caused by Russia's invasion in Ukraine
    Cricket ball.
    Upbeat New Zealand back same squad to deliver against Sri Lanka
    Sri Lanka could sneak into the WTC final if they whitewash New Zealand and if Australia are swept by India in the ongoing four-Test series
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury
    The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had started rehab and physiotherapy as instructed by doctors

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher