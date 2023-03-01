Tributes flow as former France great Fontaine dies

Former France football great Just Fontaine, who in 1958 scored a record 13 goals in a single edition of the World Cup, has died, triggering an outpouring of tributes on Wednesday.

Fontaine, 89, netted 30 goals from 21 caps for France between 1953-1960.

In 1958, he was instrumental in Les Bleus reaching the semi-finals in Sweden.

A prolific striker with 259 goals from 283 matches in his club career, Fontaine was one of the key players of the great Stade de Reims team who reached the European Cup final in 1959.