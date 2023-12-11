James injury adds to Chelsea's woes

"Of course, for us, he is an important player, one of the best fullbacks in the world. We are disappointed because when you believe you can build something and a player like him, who should be really important for us, can't help the team.

"We go back and assess again in the next few days what is going on with his hamstring."

James was not the only injury concern after the defeat at Goodison Park, which left Chelsea 18 points behind leaders Liverpool and far closer to the bottom three than the top four.

Goalkeeper Robert Sanchez had to be replaced by Djordje Petrovic, while full-back Marc Cucurella also went off injured.