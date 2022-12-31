    বাংলা

    Barcelona held by Espanyol in feisty affair

    They started strongly, with defender Marcos Alonso glancing a header into the net to give the hosts the lead with seven minutes on the clock

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Dec 2022, 04:22 PM
    Updated : 31 Dec 2022, 04:22 PM

    Barcelona's lead over Real Madrid atop the LaLiga standings evaporated on Saturday after they were held to a 1-1 home draw by local rivals Espanyol in a bad-tempered clash in which both sides were reduced to 10 men.

    Madrid had taken top spot on Friday with a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid, putting pressure on Barcelona to respond against an Espanyol side battling to avoid relegation.

    Barcelona started strongly, with defender Marcos Alonso glancing a header into the net to give the hosts the lead with seven minutes on the clock.

    After a first half in which Barcelona spurned several chances, Alonso turned from hero to zero as he gave away a penalty following a clumsy foul on Joselu, who rolled his spot kick straight down the middle to make it 1-1 in the 73rd minute.

    Tempers flared after the equaliser, with Barcelona's Jordi Alba being sent off after receiving back-to-back yellow cards for vociferous protests against the referee, before Espanyol's Vinicius Souza was shown a second yellow card for a foul on Robert Lewandowski minutes later.

    Barcelona remain on top of the standings due to their superior goal difference, despite being level with rivals Madrid on 38 points from 15 matches, while Espanyol move up to 16th.

    RELATED STORIES
    Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola. Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leeds United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Dec 14, 2021
    Football is football because of Pele: Guardiola
    The Manchester City manager says Pele was very intuitive and, in terms of skills and mentality, he could play in every generation
    Antonio da Paz, a fan of Brazilian football legend Pele stands next to banners outside the hospital as people mourn his death, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Dec 30, 2022.
    Brazil mourns loss of football legend Pele
    Fans and friends paid their respects to the sports icon who died at the age of 82 after battling colon cancer for just over a year
    Football - Champions League Round of 16 First Leg - Real Madrid vs Paris St Germain - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Feb 14, 2018 Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal
    Cristiano Ronaldo joins Al Nassr
    He joins the Saudi Arabian club on a 2-1/2 year deal, a month after the 37-year-old forward became a free agent when his contract with Manchester United was terminated
    Football - Premier League - West Ham United v Brentford - London Stadium, London, Britain - Dec 30, 2022 Brentford's Ivan Toney celebrates scoring their first goal
    Brentford cruise to 2-0 win at woeful West Ham
    Brentford's only cause for concern came in stoppage time when Toney was taken off on a stretcher with a suspected knee injury

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher