    Ibanez goal sends Osasuna into Copa del Rey final after dramatic draw

    Osasuna secured a 2-1 win on aggregate and reached their first cup final since 2005

    Reuters
    Published : 5 April 2023, 04:28 AM
    Updated : 5 April 2023, 04:28 AM

    An extra-time goal from Pablo Ibanez snatched a 1-1 draw for Osasuna against Athletic Bilbao in their Copa del Rey semi-final second leg on Tuesday to give them a 2-1 win on aggregate and put them in their first cup final since 2005. 

    Athletic, down a goal from the first leg, opened the scoring at the San Mames stadium in the 32nd minute when Mikel Vesga flicked on a corner to Inaki Williams, who turned in the ball from close range. 

    Osasuna levelled the score and took the lead on aggregate in the 116th minute when substitute Ibanez collected a cross on the edge of the box and volleyed well beyond the reach of goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

    "It's something that can't be explained. We've been through tough rounds and to get to this final is because of all the way we've been going through the competition," said Ibanez, after Osasuna got their fourth extra-time win in the competition. 

    "We knew what could happen. That we could concede a goal. We've suffered, we've kept working and in the end we've been rewarded. 

    Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrasate added: "The truth is that we have to recognise that Athletic have been the better side, but we have done an exercise of survival and I also think it is fair that Osasuna is in the final."

    Athletic goalscorer Williams said he had no words to describe how they felt. 

    "I'm very sad, very screwed up, but we have to come back," he said. 

    Barcelona host Real Madrid in the second semi-final on Wednesday, with Barca leading 1-0 from the first leg. 

    The final will be held on May 6 at La Cartuja Stadium in Seville.

