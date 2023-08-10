    বাংলা

    Messi's MLS debut pushed back due to Leagues Cup progress

    Messi's first MLS match could be at the New York Red Bulls on Aug 26

    Lionel Messi's debut in the Major League Soccer (MLS) will have to wait a little longer, officials said on Wednesday after Inter Miami's top flight return was pushed back due to the team's progress into the Leagues Cup quarter-finals.

    Messi scored in his third consecutive match for Inter in a 3-1 victory over Orlando City last week, helping them move into the last 16 of the tournament.

    The Argentine added two more goals on Monday to send his side into the quarter-finals after beating FC Dallas on penalties (5-3) following a 4-4 draw.

    Inter will next face Charlotte FC on Friday, and one of the two clubs will then be playing on Aug 19 in either the Leagues Cup final or third place match.

    Inter were originally scheduled to take on Charlotte at home on their return to league action on Aug 20, a contest which now has been postponed to a to-be-announced date, MLS said in a statement.

    "For now, Messi's first MLS match looks to be Saturday, Aug 26 at the New York Red Bulls," it added.

