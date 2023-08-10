Messi's MLS debut pushed back due to Leagues Cup progress

The Argentine added two more goals on Monday to send his side into the quarter-finals after beating FC Dallas on penalties (5-3) following a 4-4 draw.

Inter will next face Charlotte FC on Friday, and one of the two clubs will then be playing on Aug 19 in either the Leagues Cup final or third place match.

Inter were originally scheduled to take on Charlotte at home on their return to league action on Aug 20, a contest which now has been postponed to a to-be-announced date, MLS said in a statement.