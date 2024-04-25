Klopp apologises to Liverpool supporters after huge blow to title hopes

"Obviously very disappointed with a lot of things. We let it happen exactly the game that Everton wanted. Two goals from set pieces. We created a lot but didn't score. We were in a rush, not really clear enough. But we were not good enough, that's what we have to admit, absolutely.

"Of course I didn't expect that today but it happened anyway. Obviously it's not the greatest moment we are in. In the end it's not good enough. When you win you have 500 reasons. When you lose, it's just not good enough."

Klopp could only shake his head about Calvert-Lewin's 58th minute goal from a corner kick, saying Everton have had that set piece in their play book all season and his players were prepared for it.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk was blunt in his assessment, telling Sky Sports "We have to do much better.

"If we play like today we have no chance to consider ourselves in the title (race)."

Liverpool travel to West Ham United on Saturday. They clash with Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final three games.