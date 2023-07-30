    বাংলা

    Galatasaray sign Icardi from PSG

    Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances

    Published : 30 July 2023, 03:03 PM
    Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Argentine striker Mauro Icardi from Paris St Germain on a three-year contract, the Turkish Super League champions said on Sunday. 

    Galatasaray said they would pay a fee of 10 million euros ($11.02 million) to PSG over four seasons, while Icardi will be paid six million euros per season. 

    Icardi was on loan on Galatasaray last season and scored 22 goals and recorded seven assists in 24 league appearances, helping the club to win a record 23rd title in May -- their first since the 2018-19 season. 

    Ivory Coast international Wilfried Zaha also joined Galatasaray on a three-year deal earlier this month, following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract.

