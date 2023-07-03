Argentine World Cup hero Emi Martinez arrives in Dhaka

Emi Martinez, the enigmatic Argentine goalkeeper, has shared two photos on Instagram. One captures a street in Dhaka, captioned "Bangladesh", with a Bangladeshi flag and a heart emoji. The other is a photo of a cake welcoming him to a hotel in Dhaka.

The 30-year-old, who played a vital role in Argentina's World Cup triumph in Qatar, arrived in Dhaka early on Monday for a relatively short, but intense 11-hour visit. His main destination during his brief tour of South Asia was Kolkata, where he spent around two and a half days.

Martinez's visit to Dhaka is not primarily focused on formal events. After a short pit stop at the hotel, he headed to the office of NEXT Ventures, the firm behind his tour of Bangladesh, around 9 am. There, he met Information and Communication Technology Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak, and former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team Mashrafe Bin Mortaza. He is also set to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the afternoon.