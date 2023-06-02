    বাংলা

    Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: "At the moment I'm in Madrid"

    Media reports say Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than $110.08 million by Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad

    Published : 2 June 2023, 02:41 AM
    Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was reluctant to talk about his future on Thursday, fuelling speculation he could move to Saudi Arabia in the close season following 14 trophy-laden years.

    After the 35-year-old striker was awarded the Marca Legend prize at a ceremony organised by the Spanish sports publication, the Frenchman was asked if he was staying at Real Madrid.

    "Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session ... so at the moment I'm in Madrid," Benzema said.

    The forward was then asked if he planned to address the Real fans about his future and said: "Why do I have to talk about the future? I am at Real Madrid. The reality is different, not what is said on the internet."

    The Ballon d'Or winner looked set to stay in Madrid for another year after a season in which he struggled with injuries and missed out on France's World Cup squad in Qatar.

    However, according to widespread media reports Benzema has been offered a deal worth more than 100 million euros ($110.08 million) by Saudi Arabia's Al Ittihad.

    His former Real team mate Cristiano Ronaldo signed a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated by media to be worth more than 200 million euros, with Al Nassr in December.

