Benzema coy on Real Madrid future: "At the moment I'm in Madrid"

Real Madrid's Karim Benzema was reluctant to talk about his future on Thursday, fuelling speculation he could move to Saudi Arabia in the close season following 14 trophy-laden years.

After the 35-year-old striker was awarded the Marca Legend prize at a ceremony organised by the Spanish sports publication, the Frenchman was asked if he was staying at Real Madrid.

"Saturday I have a game (against Athletic Bilbao), tomorrow I have a training session ... so at the moment I'm in Madrid," Benzema said.