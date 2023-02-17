Barcelona fight back to secure thrilling 2-2 draw with Man United

The in-form Rashford also created United’s second, sprinting into the box from a short corner and delivering a low cross into a crowded six-yard area where the ball deflected into the goal off defender Jules Kounde.

United players and manager Erik ten Hag complained strongly after what looked like a clear foul by last-man Kounde on Rashford just outside the box, an infringement that should have produced a red card for the French international.

Barcelona dug deep to grab the equaliser, however, and mistakes by United's defence gifted the ball on the edge of their box to Raphinha whose cross eluded David de Gea and went into the net.

Barca made a late push for the win and could have scored when an Ansu Fati close range strike was denied and Casemiro's mis-hit clearance came off the crossbar.

Barcelona will travel to next week's second leg at Old Trafford with a depleted midfield as Pedri came off in the first half with a leg injury and Gavi will be suspended.