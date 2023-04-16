    বাংলা

    Real's Kroos, Vinicius available for Champions League trip to Chelsea

    Brazil international Vinicius Jr has arguably been the club's most influential player this season

    Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and winger Vinicius Jr will be available for their Champions League trip to Chelsea next week after missing Saturday's LaLiga 2-0 win at Cadiz.

    Former Germany international Kroos and Brazil international Vinicius Jr, arguably Real's most influential player this season, were left out of the game against lowly Cadiz in order to recover from leg muscle strains.

    "They couldn't play today because they both had small issues," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.

    "They trained separately today but tomorrow they'll train as normal and be fine for Tuesday."

    Real are due to face Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League quarter-final, having beaten the London club 2-0 in the first leg at home earlier this week.

    Real Madrid are second in the league with 62 points, 10 points behind leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand.

