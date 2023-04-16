Real's Kroos, Vinicius available for Champions League trip to Chelsea

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos and winger Vinicius Jr will be available for their Champions League trip to Chelsea next week after missing Saturday's LaLiga 2-0 win at Cadiz.

Former Germany international Kroos and Brazil international Vinicius Jr, arguably Real's most influential player this season, were left out of the game against lowly Cadiz in order to recover from leg muscle strains.

"They couldn't play today because they both had small issues," Ancelotti told reporters on Saturday.