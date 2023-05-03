    বাংলা

    Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

    Real could slip to third place in La Liga if their city rivals Atletico Madrid win their home match against lowly Cadiz

    Reuters
    Published : 3 May 2023, 09:17 AM
    Updated : 3 May 2023, 09:17 AM

    Second-placed Real Madrid suffered a 2-0 defeat at Real Sociedad after being reduced to 10 men early in the second half in La Liga on Tuesday, leaving Barcelona on the brink of the title.

    Runaway leaders Barca, who earlier beat Osasuna 1-0, will have the chance to clinch their 27th La Liga crown with a win in their next game at city rivals Espanyol on May 14.

    Barca moved to 82 points from 33 matches and extended their lead to 14 points over reigning champions Real Madrid, who have lost two of their last three league matches.

    With only five games remaining, Real would only be able to reach 83 points if they win them all.

    They could slip to third place on Wednesday if their city rivals Atletico Madrid win their home match against lowly Cadiz.

    Real Madrid rested several key players, including Karim Benzema and Luka Modric, as they prepare for the Copa del Rey final on Saturday against Osasuna and next week's Champions League semi-final first leg at home to Manchester City.

    They were also without the suspended Vinicius Jr and never looked dangerous as Sociedad took control early in game.

    "The fans should not doubt us ..." defender Nacho told Movistar Plus. "In the next ten days we have the most important thing at stake... and at the beginning of the season we all would have signed up to be like this at this point."

    "Logically, (we would like to be) in a different way in the league, but we have to raise our heads quickly and fight for the titles we have left."

    After a slow first half, a mistake by defender Eder Militao right after the break gifted Sociedad the opener.

    While putting pressure on Alexander Sorloth on the right side of the area, Militao slipped and tried to deliver a pass to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that was intercepted by Take Kubo who opened the scoring by tapping into an empty net.

    Defender Dani Carvajal was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card after a sliding tackleon Aihen Munoz.

    The hosts then extended their lead in the 84th through 21-year-old Ander Barrenetxea who ghosted behind the defence and slotted a David Silva pass between Courtois and the near post.

    "We always go out to win, but in recent matches, especially away from home, we are not showing the level we should for a competition like La Liga," added Nacho.

    "You can see it today: if you don't go out with intensity, anyone can beat you."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Almeria - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Apr 29, 2023 Real Madrid's Karim Benzema before the match
    Benzema hits hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Almeria
    With six-games remaining, second-placed Real maintained their slim title hopes by moving up to 68 points
    Football - LaLiga - Girona v Real Madrid - Estadi Montilivi, Girona, Spain - April 25, 2023 Girona's Valentin Castellanos celebrates scoring their third goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Girona's Castellanos hits Real Madrid for 4
    With seven games to play, second-placed Real's title chances are in tatters
    Football - LaLiga - Cadiz v Real Madrid - Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla, Cadiz, Spain - April 15, 2023 Real Madrid's Marco Asensio celebrates scoring their second goal with Nacho.
    Nacho and Asensio earn Real Madrid victory against Cadiz
    After losing two of their previous three league games and seeing their title chances fall further away, Carlo Ancelotti’s side were back to their best
    Football - LaLiga - Real Madrid v Real Valladolid - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Apr 2, 2023 Real Madrid's Toni Kroos celebrates after the match.
    Real's Kroos, Vinicius available for Champions League trip to Chelsea
    Brazil international Vinicius Jr has arguably been the club's most influential player this season

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury