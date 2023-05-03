Ten-man Real Madrid lose 2-0 at Sociedad as Barca close on title

"Logically, (we would like to be) in a different way in the league, but we have to raise our heads quickly and fight for the titles we have left."

After a slow first half, a mistake by defender Eder Militao right after the break gifted Sociedad the opener.

While putting pressure on Alexander Sorloth on the right side of the area, Militao slipped and tried to deliver a pass to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois that was intercepted by Take Kubo who opened the scoring by tapping into an empty net.

Defender Dani Carvajal was sent off on the hour for a second yellow card after a sliding tackleon Aihen Munoz.

The hosts then extended their lead in the 84th through 21-year-old Ander Barrenetxea who ghosted behind the defence and slotted a David Silva pass between Courtois and the near post.

"We always go out to win, but in recent matches, especially away from home, we are not showing the level we should for a competition like La Liga," added Nacho.

"You can see it today: if you don't go out with intensity, anyone can beat you."