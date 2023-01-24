    বাংলা

    Manchester City sign Argentine midfielder Perrone

    Perrone is currently playing in the Under-20 South American championship

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Jan 2023, 08:14 PM
    Updated : 23 Jan 2023, 08:14 PM

    Manchester City have signed Argentine midfielder Maximo Perrone from Velez Sarsfield on a contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Monday. 

    The 20-year-old scored three times and provided two assists after making his debut with the Buenos Aires-based team in March. 

    Perrone is currently playing in the Under-20 South American championship and at City will join compatriot and World Cup winner Julian Alvarez, who arrived in Manchester last year. 

    City are second in the Premier League, five points behind Arsenal, having played a game more than the London side, who they play in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Everton manager Frank Lampard reacts in the Premier League game against Brighton & Hove Albion at Goodison Park, Liverpool, Britain on Jan 3, 2023.
    Everton sack manager Lampard
    Lampard's last game in charge was Saturday's 2-0 league defeat at West Ham United
    Serbia's Novak Djokovic signs autographs for fans after winning his fourth round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur at Australian Open in Melbourne Park, Australia on Jan 23, 2023.
    Dominant Djokovic rolls on as Americans savour banner day
    The Serbian great set up a quarter-final against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Sept 20, 2020 General view of the Premier League trophy before the match
    Arsenal have history on side in title race with City
    City lost some momentum by losing the derby to Manchester United last weekend but proved they will not easily surrender their crown in the Premier League
    Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - Jan 23, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his fourth round match against Australia's Alex De Minaur
    Flawless Djokovic dismantles De Minaur to storm into quarter-final
    The Serbian in his quest for a 10th title at the Grand Slam said that he did not face any issues with his hamstring for the first time in the tournament

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher