Rain halts Bangladesh-Ireland match, dampening Mushfiq's historic effort

Bangladesh were off to a cautious start as Mark Adair (1-60) and Hume bowled three maidens in the six initial overs.

Birthday boy Tamim Iqbal got a start but left much to be desired when he ran himself out for 23.

Litton survived an lbw shout in the first over before getting t into the groove. With Shanto timing the ball sweetly at the other end, he slammed three fours and as many sixes in his 71-ball knock.

After Litton departed, Shanto added 39 more to the total with Shakib Al Hasan (17) but Ireland fought back by taking them out in quick succession. And, in came Mushfiqur.

Mushfiqur showed signs of his ominous form during his 26-ball 44 in the first game and picked up where he left off. The scoring rate took off the moment he came to the middle.

Mushfiqur and Hridoy sent the Irish fielders into complete disarray by piercing the gaps with almost every shot and pushing Bangladesh from 250-300 in the space of only 19 balls.

After Adair took Hridoy out a run short of his second half-century, Bangladesh raced past 339, their previous highest total, in the last over.

Mushfiqur then brought up his century in the last ball of the innings with a single to surpass Shakib’s 63-ball ton against Zimbabwe in 2009.