Rain halts Bangladesh-Ireland match, dampening Mushfiq's historic effort

Mushfiqur Rahim may have basked in the warm of a scintillating century he stormed to before the innings break, but the relentless rain has the last laugh in Sylhet.
The second ODI between Bangladesh and Ireland was called off at 8:32 pm, an hour before the cut-off time, due to the continuous downpour showing no signs of letting up.
Bangladesh had completed their innings before the rain's interference, scoring an impressive 349-6, the highest score in their history.
Mushfiqur also made history by recording Bangladesh's fastest century, scoring 100 runs off just 60 balls, including 14 fours and 2 sixes.
Asked to bat first in overcast conditions on Monday, Litton Das (70) provided the impetus with a 101-run second-wicket stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto (73) at the Sylhet International Stadium.
After Curtis Campher (1-73) and Graham Hume (2-58) sent the pair back in the hutch to reduce Bangladesh to 190 for 4, Mushfiqur came out and carved up the Irish bowling.
He clubbed 14 boundaries and two sixes while stitching a blistering 128 off 78 balls with Towhid Hridoy, who followed up his 92 on debut with a deft 34-ball 49. Mushfiqur also became the third Bangladesh batter to score 7,000 runs in the format.
Earlier, Litton also passed 2,000 runs in the 50-over game.
Bangladesh were off to a cautious start as Mark Adair (1-60) and Hume bowled three maidens in the six initial overs.
Birthday boy Tamim Iqbal got a start but left much to be desired when he ran himself out for 23.
Litton survived an lbw shout in the first over before getting t into the groove. With Shanto timing the ball sweetly at the other end, he slammed three fours and as many sixes in his 71-ball knock.
After Litton departed, Shanto added 39 more to the total with Shakib Al Hasan (17) but Ireland fought back by taking them out in quick succession. And, in came Mushfiqur.
Mushfiqur showed signs of his ominous form during his 26-ball 44 in the first game and picked up where he left off. The scoring rate took off the moment he came to the middle.
Mushfiqur and Hridoy sent the Irish fielders into complete disarray by piercing the gaps with almost every shot and pushing Bangladesh from 250-300 in the space of only 19 balls.
After Adair took Hridoy out a run short of his second half-century, Bangladesh raced past 339, their previous highest total, in the last over.
Mushfiqur then brought up his century in the last ball of the innings with a single to surpass Shakib’s 63-ball ton against Zimbabwe in 2009.