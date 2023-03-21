    বাংলা

    Nadal out of top 10 for first time since 2005

    Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in Nadal dropping four places to 13th in the rankings

    Reuters
    Published : 21 March 2023, 06:26 AM
    Updated : 21 March 2023, 06:26 AM

    Rafa Nadal's absence from Indian Wells saw the 22-times Grand Slam champion slip out of the top 10 for the first time since 2005 on Monday but the Spaniard will still be the "man to beat" at the French Open if he can get back to full fitness.

    Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in California, where he reached the final last year, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

    Unable to defend the 600 points from Indian Wells resulted in Nadal dropping four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10, which began when current number one Carlos Alcaraz was not even two years old.

    However, with Nadal preparing to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters next month ahead of the French Open, which he has won 14 times in his career, his time outside the top 10 might be short.

    World number four Casper Ruud, who lost to Nadal in the Roland Garros final last year, said he would not be shocked to see the 36-year-old lift the trophy once again.

    "It wouldn't surprise me because he'll probably use these weeks and these months, as he's preparing for exactly Roland Garros," Ruud told Eurosport as part of the 'Ruud Talk' series.

    "It doesn't matter if he loses in Monte Carlo or Rome or Madrid. The only thing that's probably on his mind these days is just to be fit, be healthy and be ready for Roland Garros."

    Tennis lost two of its greats when Serena Williams and Roger Federer bowed out of the sport last year, but Nadal and rival Novak Djokovic are still soldiering on.

    Djokovic, who turns 36 in May, has shown few signs of slowing down and drew level with Nadal on 22 Grand Slams by winning the Australian Open.

    "For the whole tennis world it would be nice to see one last showdown at Roland Garros," former US Open champion Dominic Thiem said, adding that Djokovic would be favourite to win the remaining Grand Slams this year.

    "The only tournament is Roland Garros: if Rafa is fit there, it's exactly the opposite. He's the man to beat when he won the tournament 14 times, it's crazy."

    RELATED STORIES
    Tennis - Rafael Nadal exhibition match - Plaza de Toros Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - Dec 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal after his exhibition match against Norway's Casper Ruud
    Nadal confident about being competitive in Australia
    The tennis star is set to travel to Sydney to play in the United Cup mixed tournament in preparation for the Australian Open
    Tennis - Rafael Nadal exhibition match - Plaza de Toros Mexico, Mexico City, Mexico - December 2, 2022 Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his exhibition match against Norway's Casper Ruud
    Nadal not too worried by shaky start to season
    Following an injury-ravaged 2022, Nadal lost his United Cup mixed team event opener to Briton Cameron Norrie last week
    Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 18, 2023 Spain's Rafael Nadal looks dejected after losing his second round match against Mackenzie Mcdonald of the US.
    Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells and Miami due to injury
    The 22-time Grand Slam champion said he had started rehab and physiotherapy as instructed by doctors
    FILE PHOTO: Rupert Murdoch, Chairman of Fox News Channel stands before Rafael Nadal of Spain plays against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during the US Open Men’s Final in 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo
    Fox chief Murdoch engaged for fifth time
    The 92-year-old recently finalised his divorce from actress Jerry Hall in August

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain