November 02, 2026

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Eight more die of dengue as daily admissions top 1,900

Nationwide death toll reaches 433 this year, with hospitalisations now above 6,000

Eight more die of dengue as daily admissions top 1,900

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 02 Nov 2026, 05:13 PM

Updated : 02 Nov 2026, 05:13 PM

Bangladesh has recorded eight more dengue deaths in a day, taking this year’s toll to 433.

Hospitals took in another 1,929 patients in the 24 hours from 8am on Sunday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) bulletin on Monday, and inpatient numbers have crossed 6,000.

Of the new patients, 900 were admitted in Dhaka Division, 294 in Khulna, 252 in Chattogram, 183 in Barishal, 153 in Rajshahi, 95 in Mymensingh, 71 in Rangpur and 22 in Sylhet.

A total of 138,899 patients have been hospitalised with dengue this year, of whom 132,449 have recovered and been discharged.

Another 6,017 remain in hospitals across the country.

November has logged 14 deaths in its first two days. October saw 174 deaths, while 148 people died in September.

The health directorate has kept records of dengue hospitalisations and deaths since 2000.

The worst year was 2023, when 321,179 patients were admitted and 1,705 died.

Last year, more than 400 people died of dengue, while the number of reported cases exceeded 102,000.

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