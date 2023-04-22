Fasting football friends battle for Ramadan Premier League silverware

But despite the tournament's buzz and popularity, it may not take place next year as the youth centre hosting the event wants to replace the playing surface with a swimming pool.

Teams raised banners with "No to demolishing the dirt court" during the tournament.

"There are two artificial turf courts, but we prefer the dirt court," Abdel Salam said.

Meanwhile in El-Beheira governorate the European Champions League trophy appeared up for grabs.

"The Ramadan tournaments have been held for six years, but this time we resorted to an innovative, spontaneous and simple idea, and a huge number of people interacted with it and we were caught by surprise," Mohamed Khalid, who created the idea with Ahmed Rashad, the owner of the playground in the village of Abu Hummus, said by phone.

"We wanted to reflect the atmosphere of the tournament through pictures of a number of village residents with the trophies in the middle of agricultural lands.

"We raised money from the registered teams to buy replicas of the famous cups," Khalid added, saying he hoped that Liverpool and Egypt striker Salah would see pictures of the tournament and share them with his online fans.