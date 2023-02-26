Liverpool's top-four hopes dented with 0-0 draw at Palace

Without a win in eight league games, Palace are 12th, six points above the relegation zone.

Mohamed Salah hit the woodwork for Liverpool in the second half but Palace had two gilt-edged chances in the first period with Marc Guehi heading wide and Jean-Philippe Mateta firing a shot against the crossbar.

Liverpool will take some comfort from a third successive league clean sheet but they were well short of their best as they struggled to find any rhythm.

"We'd like a better performance and three points but we didn't get that," midfielder James Milner said.

"We have to keep going. We're our harshest critics. It's important we don't listen to the noise outside. It's down to us. We're the only ones who can change it."