Liverpool v Chelsea ends in stalemate

    Liverpool and Chelsea cancel each other out in Anfield stalemate

    Published : 21 Jan 2023, 02:57 PM
    Liverpool and Chelsea continued their disappointing seasons as the injury-hit mid-table teams played out an uninspiring 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.

    Chelsea thought they had raced into a third-minute lead when Kai Havertz fired home from close range after a corner, only for VAR to rule the German offside.

    Liverpool seemed shorn of confidence as they looked to avoid three straight league defeats, only creating half chances with new signing Cody Gakpo missing the best of them in the opening period.

    The visitors introduced big-money January arrival Mykhailo Mudryk in the second half but, while he looked lively, the Ukrainian was unable to lift the Blues, who earned a point that leaves them 10th in the standings, with Liverpool eighth.

