Mbappe distances himself from PSG promotional video

Forward Kylian Mbappe has criticised Paris St Germain after they featured him in a video to promote season ticket sales, without informing him how the interview would be used.

The video released by PSG on Wednesday has snippets from an interview with Mbappe, in which he talks about the club and its supporters. It links to the ticketing section on the club's website.

"I've just taken part in the season-ticketing campaign of the club for 2023-24," Mbappe said on social media.

"At no moment was I informed of the content of the interview... It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day.