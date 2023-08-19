City would be 'killed' for spending as much as Chelsea: Guardiola

"We'd be under scrutiny like you couldn't imagine," Guardiola told reporters on Friday. "I couldn't sit here if we spent what Chelsea spent in the last two transfer windows - you would kill me.

"We have to see what happens in the market and if we can do it and to pay what we believe is fair... In the end, we will pay what is fair to do it. Otherwise, we have the academy."

City signed defender Josko Gvardiol earlier this month while midfielder Mateo Kovacic joined in June, with the transfer fees reported to be 90 million euros ($97.79 million) and 25 million pounds ($32 million), respectively.

Chelsea have brought in eight players so far. Midfielder Romeo Lavia arrived on Friday for a reported fee of 53 million pounds, their second signing of the week after Moises Caicedo joined for a fee which could rise to a British record 115 million pounds.

"I don't criticise Chelsea for one second," Guardiola added. "I'm saying, if we do it, we're dead, all around the world. They can do what they want.