Bangladesh seal superb comeback win over Maldives to keep SAFF hopes alive

Bangladesh carved out a brilliant 3-1 comeback win over the Maldives after going a goal down in the first half to smart from their SAFF Championship opening game setback in style.

The men in green and red dominated the opening exchanges but wasted two opportunities on the break. The Maldivians took full advantage by breaking the deadlock against the run of play at the Sri Kanteerava in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Haisham Hassan laid off in the middle as Hamza Mohamed latched on to it and curved it in to beat Anisur Rahman Zico in the 18th minute. Bangladesh players were nervy after conceding an early goal.