    বাংলা

    Bangladesh seal superb comeback win over Maldives to keep SAFF hopes alive

    Maldives took the lead but Bangladesh overcame nerves to secure a 3-1 win

    Sports Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 June 2023, 01:48 PM
    Updated : 25 June 2023, 01:48 PM

    Bangladesh carved out a brilliant 3-1 comeback win over the Maldives after going a goal down in the first half to smart from their SAFF Championship opening game setback in style.

    The men in green and red dominated the opening exchanges but wasted two opportunities on the break. The Maldivians took full advantage by breaking the deadlock against the run of play at the Sri Kanteerava in Bengaluru on Sunday.

    Haisham Hassan laid off in the middle as Hamza Mohamed latched on to it and curved it in to beat Anisur Rahman Zico in the 18th minute. Bangladesh players were nervy after conceding an early goal.

    A blunder from Zico, who could not connect a header, in the next minute could have easily doubled the lead for the Maldives but for Isa Faysal who managed to clear the danger.

    Another 13 minutes later, Maldives defender Hussain Nihan cleared a ball off the goalline but a deflection sent it back towards the goal, forcing a save from their goalkeeper.

    The equaliser came three minutes from the break when Topu Barman leapt high and sent Sohel Rana’s cross in. However, Bangladesh wasted two more opportunities before the breather.

    But they went ahead from a corner in the 67th minute. Mohammad Ibrahim swung it in and although the Maldives defence initially fended it off, Kazi Tariq Raihan found space and fired it in for his second goal in national colours.

    In the last minute of regulation time, Bangladesh put the scoreline beyond reach for the Maldives. Bishwanath Ghosh stepped over a defender and sent the ball through to Shekh Morsalin, who blasted a powerful shot past Hussain Shareef to make it 3-1.

    The win took Bangladesh to second in the points table above their opponents after losing the first match to Lebanon 0-2. Lebanon, Bangladesh and the Maldives were all on 3 points while Bhutan languish at the bottom with no points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh allows banks to open temporary accounts to park foreign investment
    Banks to open temporary accounts to park foreign investment
    New foreign currency accounts in the names of the companies may be opened by transferring the fund held in the temporary accounts
    Banks open on Friday and Saturday for Hajj-related transactions
    Hajj transactions: Banks open on Friday and Saturday
    Banks have been asked to operate with a limited number of staff for the convenience of Hajj travellers
    Cricket - ICC World Test Championship Final - Australia v India - The Oval, London, Britain - June 11, 2023 Australia's Nathan Lyon celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Mohammed Siraj to win the World Test Championship final with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs
    Australia crush India to win WTC final
    India lose their last seven wickets for the addition of just 70 runs on the final day of the contest
    Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal in season finale
    Bayern win Bundesliga with last-gasp goal
    Dortmund stumbled to a draw against visitors Mainz 05, allowing Bayern to squeeze past them in the tightest league race in years

    Opinion

    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps