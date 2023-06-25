Bangladesh seal superb comeback win over Maldives to keep SAFF hopes alive

Bangladesh carved out a brilliant 3-1 comeback win over the Maldives after going a goal down in the first half to smart from their SAFF Championship opening game setback in style.
The men in green and red dominated the opening exchanges but wasted two opportunities on the break. The Maldivians took full advantage by breaking the deadlock against the run of play at the Sri Kanteerava in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Haisham Hassan laid off in the middle as Hamza Mohamed latched on to it and curved it in to beat Anisur Rahman Zico in the 18th minute. Bangladesh players were nervy after conceding an early goal.
A blunder from Zico, who could not connect a header, in the next minute could have easily doubled the lead for the Maldives but for Isa Faysal who managed to clear the danger.
Another 13 minutes later, Maldives defender Hussain Nihan cleared a ball off the goalline but a deflection sent it back towards the goal, forcing a save from their goalkeeper.
The equaliser came three minutes from the break when Topu Barman leapt high and sent Sohel Rana’s cross in. However, Bangladesh wasted two more opportunities before the breather.
But they went ahead from a corner in the 67th minute. Mohammad Ibrahim swung it in and although the Maldives defence initially fended it off, Kazi Tariq Raihan found space and fired it in for his second goal in national colours.
In the last minute of regulation time, Bangladesh put the scoreline beyond reach for the Maldives. Bishwanath Ghosh stepped over a defender and sent the ball through to Shekh Morsalin, who blasted a powerful shot past Hussain Shareef to make it 3-1.
The win took Bangladesh to second in the points table above their opponents after losing the first match to Lebanon 0-2. Lebanon, Bangladesh and the Maldives were all on 3 points while Bhutan languish at the bottom with no points.