Man charged after stealing Kyrgios' car, threatening player's mother

An ACT policing statement on Monday said police had received a report that a man had threatened a woman with a firearm and allegedly stolen a car.

The statement said police formed a cordon to intercept the man.

He was arrested in Canberra and the vehicle was recovered about 9:05 a.m. on Monday, about half an hour after the alleged offence began.

The ABC said the man had pointed a long-barrelled gun at Kyrgios's mother Norlaila and demanded the keys to a green Tesla.

Kyrgios helped police track down the car by using a location app on his phone, the ABC added, citing court documents.