Klopp says 'things have changed' for resurgent Liverpool

Liverpool have shown a marked improvement in their performances in recent weeks, manager Juergen Klopp said after a 3-2 Premier League win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Liverpool crushed Leeds United 6-1 earlier in the week before edging past strugglers Forest to secure back-to-back league wins for the first time since the start of last month.

The Merseyside club are now unbeaten in their last four games and are seventh in the standings with 50 points - six adrift of Newcastle United in fourth, who play fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur later on Sunday.