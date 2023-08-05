    বাংলা

    Man United sign Danish striker Hojlund from Atalanta

    Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 season

    Published : 5 August 2023, 04:27 PM
    Updated : 5 August 2023, 04:27 PM

    Manchester United have signed Denmark striker Rasmus Hojlund from Serie A side Atalanta on a five-year contract until 2028, the Premier League club said on Saturday. 

    Financial details were not disclosed but British media said the 20-year-old cost 72 million pounds ($92 million). 

    "It is no secret that I have been a fan of this great club since I was a small boy, and I dreamed of walking out at Old Trafford as a Manchester United player," Hojlund said.

    "Once I had spoken to the manager, I knew that this environment would be perfect for my development; I am relishing the opportunity to work with one of the best coaches in the world." 

    Hojlund, who previously played for FC Copenhagen and Sturm Graz, joined Atalanta at the start of the 2022-23 season and scored nine league goals in a breakout campaign. 

    He has also been in fine form for Denmark this year, scoring six goals in four appearances for the national team. 

    United needed a striker having spent the latter half of last season with Wout Weghorst often leading the line, with the Dutchman scoring just two goals in 31 games in all competitions. 

    Manager Erik ten Hag will hope Hojlund brings goals to Old Trafford but another key part of the Dane's play is his ability to hold the ball up, which could create opportunities for attacking midfielders like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount. 

    "Working under Erik ten Hag and his coaches will provide Rasmus with the perfect development platform," Manchester United football director John Murtough said. 

    "Throughout the summer we have acted quickly and decisively to secure our primary targets early in the transfer window. 

    "This will ensure that Erik and his coaches have the best opportunity to prepare the squad to push for further success in the exciting campaign ahead." 

    Hojlund becomes United's third signing of this transfer window after the arrivals of Mount from Chelsea and goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan. 

    United finished third last season, securing a spot in the Champions League. They also won the League Cup in February.

