    FIFA's reprieve for India too late for Gokulam Kerala women

    The team travelled to Uzbekistan to play at the AFC Women's Club Championship, but were forced to return home due to the ban

    Manasi Pathak
    Published : 28 August 2022, 10:17 AM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 10:17 AM

    India's football fraternity breathed a sigh of relief as FIFA lifted the suspension imposed on it after 11 days, but the decision came too late for Gokulam Kerala whose hopes of playing at the AFC Women's Club Championship were shattered.

    FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Aug 15 for undue third-party influence leading to Gokulam Kerala being banned from the club championship -- a pilot tournament before the launch of the AFC Women's Champions League in 2024.

    The team, winners of the top-flight Indian Women's League, travelled to Uzbekistan to play their group-stage games in the championship's west zone, but were forced to return home due to the ban.

    Gokulam Kerala club president VC Praveen said the club felt let down.

    "We feel that everybody let us down, from FIFA to AIFF to even the Supreme Court because the talks of the ban took place when we were in transit," Praveen said.

    The lifting of the ban also meant the Under-17 women's World Cup in India from Oct 11-30 will take place as planned.

    "We knew the World Cup would happen for sure because FIFA needs it, the Indian government needs it. Our club are the only sufferers," Praveen added.

    The AIFF said it felt "extremely sorry" for Gokulam Kerala.

    "It remains Indian football's greatest loss in the last 11 days, and Indian football owes an apology to the talented girls who had trained so hard for this event," the federation said.

