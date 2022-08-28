FIFA's reprieve for India too late for Gokulam Kerala women

India's football fraternity breathed a sigh of relief as FIFA lifted the suspension imposed on it after 11 days, but the decision came too late for Gokulam Kerala whose hopes of playing at the AFC Women's Club Championship were shattered.

FIFA suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Aug 15 for undue third-party influence leading to Gokulam Kerala being banned from the club championship -- a pilot tournament before the launch of the AFC Women's Champions League in 2024.

The team, winners of the top-flight Indian Women's League, travelled to Uzbekistan to play their group-stage games in the championship's west zone, but were forced to return home due to the ban.