Indian federation asks FIFA to lift suspension

FIFA banned the AIFF this month, citing "undue influence from third parties" and said the suspension would be lifted once the national body regains full control of its daily affairs. Read full story

On Monday, India's Supreme Court ruled that the committee's mandate "stands terminated" and the day-to-day management of the country's soccer affairs will be handed back to the AIFF.

In a letter sent to FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura on Tuesday the AIFF apprised the world governing body of the court's ruling.

"We request the FIFA... to reconsider their decision of suspending the AlFF," Sunando Dhar, AIFF's acting general secretary, wrote in the letter.