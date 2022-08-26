FIFA lifts Indian federation ban, U-17 World Cup to go ahead as planned

The lifting of the ban also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct 11-30, will be held in the country as planned.

India's highest court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a Committee of Administrators (CoA) to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months, leading to FIFA's suspension.

Member federations must be free from legal and political interference and FIFA said the suspension would only be lifted once the order to set up the CoA was repealed and the AIFF administration regained full control of its daily affairs.

Earlier this week, AIFF's Acting General Secretary Sunando Dhar had informed FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura that the Supreme Court had directed the full repeal of the CoA mandate to ensure the AIFF had full charge of its daily affairs.