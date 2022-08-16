FIFA suspends Indian football federation due to third party influence

FIFA has suspended the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to "undue influence from third parties", world football's governing body said on Monday.

The suspension also means that the Under-17 women's World Cup, which was scheduled to take place in India from Oct 11-30, cannot be held in the country as planned.

India's highest court had disbanded the AIFF in May and appointed a three-member committee to govern the sport, amend the AIFF's constitution and conduct elections that have been pending for 18 months.