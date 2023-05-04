    বাংলা

    More plaudits for Haaland as Premier League scoring record broken

    The Norwegian goal-machine's chipped finish from a Jack Grealish pass in the 70th minute took him to 35

    Reuters
    Published : 4 May 2023, 09:21 AM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 09:21 AM

    Manchester City's Erling Haaland continued his incredible debut campaign in England as he broke the record for most goals in a single Premier League season on Wednesday when he struck his side's second against West Ham United.

    The Norwegian goal-machine's chipped finish from a Jack Grealish pass in the 70th minute took him to 35, past the record he had shared with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole.

    "It's a special night and a special moment. I'm really happy and proud. I don't know what else to say," Haaland told Sky Sports. "I knew about the record, of course, but we tried to create chances to score and it wasn't easy because they wanted to defend. We struggled in the first half but they eventually came."

    The City players formed a guard of honour after the game at the Etihad Stadium, enthusiastically patting Haaland on the head as he ran through in celebration.

    His dad Alfie Haaland, who also played for City, watched from one of the boxes with a wide smile and accepted congratulatory handshakes from everyone around him.

    "He deserved (the honour guard)," manager Pep Guardiola said. "All the team deserved it, because without the team he couldn't do it, but he's a special striker.

    "We are very pleased for him, because he's a joy, not just to work with him, (as) manager, I think everyone is happy to have him with us. I think in football when there is a special occasion, we have to show how special it is, as (we did) today with Erling. To overcome Andy Cole and Alan Shearer - incredible top, top strikers, it's special."

    Both Shearer and Cole set their tallies in 42-game seasons.

    Haaland addressed the team in the dressing room, telling them "I don't know what more to say but thank you guys so much".

    He also praised team mate Grealish for his assist.

    "I spoke with Jack before the game and he said he wanted to do the assist for the record-breaking goal," Haaland said. "It was a perfect bounce, I didn't think to chip but the opportunity was there so I did it."

    Haaland, who is only 22 and in his debut Premier League season, has five more games to extend the record.

    He has also rewritten a handful of Champions League records, having taken just 27 matches to reach 35 goals in Europe's premier club competition. He was the youngest to reach 30 goals, beating French forward Kylian Mbappe by 116 days.

    He became only the third player in history to score five goals in a Champions League game in City's 7-0 rout of RB Leipzig in their last-16 game on March 14.

    Last week, he became the first player in England's top flight to score 50 goals in all competitions in a season since Tom Waring did so for Aston Villa in 1931.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - May 3, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland in action with West Ham United's Thilo Kehrer.
    Haaland breaks Premier League record as Man City reclaim top spot
    The 22-year-old became the highest scorer in a single Premier League season
    Premier League - West Ham United v Arsenal - London Stadium, London, Britain - April 16, 2023 Arsenal's Gabriel and Granit Xhaka look dejected after the match Action Images via
    Arsenal squander two-goal lead in draw at West Ham
    West Ham have 31 points from 30 games, four ahead of the relegation places
    Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - Apr 15, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates with Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan after the match.
    Haaland continues to set records in win over Leicester City
    Haaland increased his haul to 32 goals to tie Salah's mark for a 38-game season - and the Norwegian scoring machine has eight games still to play
    Premier League - Manchester City v Leicester City - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 15, 2023 Manchester City's Erling Braut Haaland celebrates after the match
    Haaland continues to set records
    He increases his haul to 32 goals to tie Salah's mark for a 38-game season

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury