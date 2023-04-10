How did we not win? says Klopp, after thrilling 2-2 draw with Arsenal

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp was left at a loss to explain how his side did not complete a comeback win against Arsenal in what he described as a 'spectacular' game at Anfield on Sunday.

His side trailed 2-0 after 28 minutes but hit back as Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino secured a 2-2 draw in a game that summed up everything so intoxicating about the Premier League.

Salah also missed a penalty and blazed a sitter over the crossbar in stoppage time while Arsenal keeper Aaron Ramsdale made two stupendous saves at the death to deny Salah and Ibrahima Konate as the visitors hung on.

The way Liverpool began the game could not have been more different. They were off the pace, sloppy and overwhelmed by Arsenal's vibrant play for the first half an hour but ended up playing the kind of football that brought them the 2020 title.