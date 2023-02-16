Late Charles blitz sees Comilla edge out Sylhet to clinch their fourth BPL title

Left-arm quick Mitchell Starc and all-rounder Cameron Green missed the opener with finger injuries but are on the mend
A late blitz by Johnson Charles helped Comilla Victorians to pip Sylhet Strikers to the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League title with a 7-wicket last-over win in the final.
Asked to at first, the Strikers posted 175 for 7 riding on half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto (64) and Mushfiqur Rahim (74*) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.
In reply, Litton Das (55) gave the Victorians a sturdy platform for the chase before Charles blasted the way to the victory with an unbeaten 79 and four balls to spare, hence handing his team their fourth BPL crown.