    Late Charles blitz sees Comilla edge out Sylhet to clinch their fourth BPL title

    Charles smashes an unbeaten 79 off 52 balls to pave the way to victory for the Victorians

    Published : 16 Feb 2023, 04:28 PM
    A late blitz by Johnson Charles helped Comilla Victorians to pip Sylhet Strikers to the 2013 Bangladesh Premier League title with a 7-wicket last-over win in the final.

    Asked to at first, the Strikers posted 175 for 7 riding on half-centuries from Najmul Hossain Shanto (64) and Mushfiqur Rahim (74*) at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

    In reply, Litton Das (55) gave the Victorians a sturdy platform for the chase before Charles blasted the way to the victory with an unbeaten 79 and four balls to spare, hence handing his team their fourth BPL crown.

