Bale ready for Wales World Cup opener, Allen ruled out

Wales captain Gareth Bale declared himself fit and ready for their opening match at the World Cup in Qatar against the United States on Monday, but midfielder Joe Allen has been ruled out as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Bale's fitness has been a major concern for Wales, with the 33-year-old yet to play a full match for Los Angeles FC due to injury issues.

The forward helped his side win the Major League Football Cup, but he heads into the World Cup having played just 28 minutes of competitive football since September.

Asked where he is in terms of his recovery to full fitness, Bale told reporters on Sunday: "I am right where I want to be. I am here, right before the first game and ready to go.