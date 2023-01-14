Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A.

Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings after snapping Juventus's eight-match Serie A winning streak.

Serie A top scorer Osimhen was instrumental in securing the win for Napoli as he tormented Juve's defence throughout the game, while scoring two goals and providing an assist.

The 24-year-old Nigerian has netted 12 times in Serie A this season.

"Osimhen is such a great striker. I am stunned by the potential he has and excited to see what he’ll do in future," Spalletti told DAZN.