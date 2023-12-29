Arsenal miss out on top spot after 2-0 defeat by West Ham

West Ham could have made it three from three chances but Said Benrahma had a penalty saved by David Raya in added time after a foul by former West Ham captain Declan Rice.

The defeat raises familiar questions about Arsenal's title credentials. They led the league this time last year only to falter in the run in and be overtaken by Manchester City.

It may have been one of those nights when things just did not happen in front of goal but finishing remains an issue.

As well as striking the post, Saka also had a near point-blank header stopped by Alphonse Areola, who made a string of fine saves in the second half too.

Jesus should have a scored when Arsenal were still one goal behind but headed over an open goal while fellow Brazilian Gabriel Martinelli also missed good opportunities.

The win leaves West Ham in sixth place on 33 points and marked a landmark night for their manager David Moyes who had never won at Arsenal in the league in 22 attempts.