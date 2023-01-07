Rashford on target again as Man United beat Everton to progress in FA Cup

"We're pleased to go through to the next round and more importantly we keep momentum going and winning games."

United's previous four successive home wins had come without conceding, and it appeared another comfortable success was on the cards on Friday.

The move for the opener was swift and had Everton defenders back-pedalling, with Rashford drilling the ball across for Antony to score his fourth goal for the club.

Given their recent struggles, Everton would have been forgiven for capitulating, but they responded well, getting more than a helping hand from De Gea when equalising, with the Spaniard unable to block a low cross with his legs, and Coady was on hand to tap home.

Anthony Martial drew a superb save from Pickford as he looked to immediately restore United's lead, while Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen curled just over from the edge of the box near the end of the first half.

The chances kept coming for United, before they too needed some good fortune to find the net, with Coady's outstretched leg eventually putting the hosts on course for victory.