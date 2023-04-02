    বাংলা

    Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Elche and move closer to title

    La Liga top scorer Lewandowski got back on goal trail after three goalless league games and opened the scoring in the 20th minute

    Reuters
    Published : 2 April 2023, 02:37 AM
    Updated : 2 April 2023, 02:37 AM

    Robert Lewandowski scored twice as leaders Barcelona won 4-0 at bottom side Elche on Saturday to go provisionally 15 points clear of second-placed Real Madrid at the top of La Liga.

    While the Catalan side took another step towards their 27th LaLiga title, Real will look for a win against Valladolid on Sunday to keep their slim hopes alive.

    La Liga top scorer Lewandowski got back on goal trail after three goalless league games, opening the scoring in the 20th minute with a close-range finish after Ronald Araujo headed the ball down to him in front of goal.

    Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 55th minute after picking up a Ferran Torres pass in his own half and breaking forward towards the edge of the box before firing low into the far corner to score in the league for the first time since October.

    Barcelona's trademark high pressing paid off in the 65th minute when Gavi stole the ball off the Elche defence to set up Lewandowski in the box, who had no trouble scoring his second of the night and 17th league goal of the season.

    Torres got on the scoresheet in the 70th-minute, slotting his shot into the left corner for his third league goal of the campaign in a game where the rest of the squad stepped up in the absence of key players such as Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Raphinha and Frenkie De Jong.

    "It has been perfect: two from Robert, one from Ferran and one from Ansu. A great night for the forwards and players who needed and gained a lot of confidence," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez told reporters.

    "We showed that we are a unit, and no matter who plays, everyone delivers."

    Barcelona will face bitter rivals Real Madrid for the fourth time in 2023 on Wednesday in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final, where they hold a 1-0 lead.

    Elche are on the brink of relegation with 13 points from 27 games, 14 points adrift of the safety zone.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - LaLiga - Almeria v FC Barcelona - Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos, Almeria, Spain - Feb 26, 2023. FC Barcelona's Raphinha in action with Almeria's Fernando Martinez
    La Liga leaders Barcelona suffer shock defeat by Almeria
    Almeria halted Barca's seven game winning streak in the league with the 1-0 victory
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Mar 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie celebrates scoring their second goal with Ferran Torres and Sergi Roberto
    How Barca stumped Real to sprint clear in title race
    A positive, aggressive game from the Catalans saw them pick up their 100th win in the El Clásico and move 12 points ahead
    Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - Mar 19, 2023 FC Barcelona's Franck Kessie scores their second goal.
    Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid
    Real seemed content to sit on their lead but their strategy backfired and enabled Barca to beat them 2-1
    Football - Copa del Rey - Semi Final - First Leg - Real Madrid v FC Barcelona - Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid, Spain - Mar 2, 2023 FC Barcelona's Marcos Alonso in action with Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior
    Barca make case for the defence ahead of Real Madrid showdown
    At the core of Barca's defensive unit are three players who are enjoying stellar seasons: goalkeeper Marc Andre ter-Stegen and defenders Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde

    Opinion

    Nur-E-Alam Siddique … or the tale of 4 young militants
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    The art of making remarkable memories
    Takir Hossain
    Greener Ramadan for sustainability
    Tasneem Hossain
    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan