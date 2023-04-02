Lewandowski double helps Barcelona thrash Elche and move closer to title

Ansu Fati doubled the lead in the 55th minute after picking up a Ferran Torres pass in his own half and breaking forward towards the edge of the box before firing low into the far corner to score in the league for the first time since October.

Barcelona's trademark high pressing paid off in the 65th minute when Gavi stole the ball off the Elche defence to set up Lewandowski in the box, who had no trouble scoring his second of the night and 17th league goal of the season.

Torres got on the scoresheet in the 70th-minute, slotting his shot into the left corner for his third league goal of the campaign in a game where the rest of the squad stepped up in the absence of key players such as Ousmane Dembele, Pedri, Raphinha and Frenkie De Jong.

"It has been perfect: two from Robert, one from Ferran and one from Ansu. A great night for the forwards and players who needed and gained a lot of confidence," Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez told reporters.

"We showed that we are a unit, and no matter who plays, everyone delivers."