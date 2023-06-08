Bowen grabs last-gasp winner as West Ham secure Conference League glory

"You make that run 10 times and you might get it once," Bowen told BT Sport. "I had a lot of time but I was confident and when I saw it going in, I didn't know what to do. This was the biggest game of my career."

"I obviously dreamed of scoring but to score the winner in the last minute. It's what you always say you want to do. To do it in front of these fans. I thought I was going to cry. I'm just happy."

West Ham took the lead in the 62nd minute when Said Benrahma converted a penalty after a VAR review confirmed a handball by the Italian side's captain Cristiano Biraghi, who had been a thorn in West Ham's side with his runs down the flank.

Fiorentina immediately stepped up the pace after going behind and were rewarded five minutes later when Giacomo Bonaventura controlled the ball with two defenders on him and sent an angled shot past West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola.

"I have had a long career in football and you don't get many moments like this," West Ham Boss David Moyes told BT Sport. "These sorts of moments as managers don't come around often. This is a great moment for us."