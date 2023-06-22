    বাংলা

    Barcelona to sign Gundogan on free transfer from Man City

    Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 08:14 PM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 08:14 PM

    Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday. 

    Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles. 

    Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

    He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies. 

    Gundogan leaves City having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals. 

    His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after the Spanish side's long-serving and trusted midfield general Sergio Busquets left the club at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit. 

    Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League while they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their second goal with Erling Braut Haaland REUTERS
    Gundogan double seals FA Cup final win for City
    City captain Gundogan enters the record books as he scores the fastest goal in FA Cup final history
    FA Cup Final - Manchester City v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 3, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their first goal
    Gundogan scores fastest FA Cup final goal
    The previous record was held by Louis Saha who scored after 25 seconds for Everton in the 2009 Cup final against Chelsea
    A smartphone with displayed "Disney" logo is seen on the keyboard in this illustration taken Mar 24, 2020.
    Disney's Hotstar makes viewing cricket tournaments free for Indian mobile users
    Hotstar said it will offer the Asia Cup and ICC Men's Cricket World Cup tournaments at no cost to users
    Messi to join Inter Miami after PSG exit
    Messi to join Inter Miami
    The forward was also linked with a move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal after he received a formal offer

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp