Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win at Liverpool

Holders Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

In a re-run of last year's final, the first half was played at a ferocious pace, with the hosts racing into a fourth-minute lead through a superb Darwin Nunez flick -- the quickest goal Liverpool have ever scored at Anfield in the Champions League.