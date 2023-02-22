    বাংলা

    Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win at Liverpool

    The holders produce a stunning comeback in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 10:26 PM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 10:26 PM

    Holders Real Madrid produced a stunning comeback from two goals down to earn a devastating 5-2 victory at Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.

    In a re-run of last year's final, the first half was played at a ferocious pace, with the hosts racing into a fourth-minute lead through a superb Darwin Nunez flick -- the quickest goal Liverpool have ever scored at Anfield in the Champions League.

    Anfield erupted 10 minutes later when an horrendous miscontrol from Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois left Mohamed Salah with the simple task of slotting the ball home to make it 2-0.

    Yet just as they did on several occasions en route to their 14th European Cup crown last season, Real quickly turned things around, with Vinicius Jr. scoring one sublime strike and one fluke goal after another goalkeeping mistake to level the match by halftime.

    A bullet Eder Militao header completed the turnaround for Real early in the second half, sapping all the life out of Anfield in the process.

    The hosts' misery was not done there, however, as Karim Benzema's double ensured Liverpool shipped five goals at home for only the third time this century in all competitions, leaving them with a monumental task to reach the quarter finals.

    RELATED STORIES
    Members of the media work at the entrance of Brians 2 prison where Brazilian football player Dani Alves was taken after a judge ordered him to be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Barcelona, Spain Feb 21, 2023.
    Spanish court rejects Brazil footballer's appeal against remand over sex claim
    Brazilian football player Dani Alves was jailed on remand without bail after a local woman filed a complaint over a sexual assault against him last month
    Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, Sept 16, 2017.
    Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban
    The British government issued a statement for the IOC on behalf of 34 like-minded nations’ to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions
    Cricket - Second Test - India v Australia - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Feb 17, 2023 Australia's David Warner receives medical attention after sustaining an injury.
    Warner ruled out of rest of India series
    The Australian opener suffered concussion and a fracture in his elbow in the second match in New Delhi, the team said
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia after another India failure
    Back to the drawing board for panicky Australia
    The honeymoon for Pat Cummins's captaincy is well and truly over after the capitulation in Delhi

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher