Salah in touchline row with Klopp as Liverpool drop points

He appeared angry with Klopp on the touchline before he was introduced and continued to remonstrate with his manager as fellow substitute Darwin Nunez pushed him away from the German.

Klopp tried to play down the incident, telling reporters: "We spoke about that in the dressing room and it's done for me, that's all."

But Salah seemed to have a different perspective and refused interviews with reporters in the mixed zone, saying: "There's going to be fire today if I speak."

Saturday's draw further dented Liverpool's already slim chances of winning the Premier League in Klopp's final season with the club and leaves them reliant on rivals Arsenal and Manchester City dropping points in the run-in.